Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.85

Shares of Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.85 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 9.38 ($0.12). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares trading hands.
Allied Minds Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The company has a market capitalization of £33.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.85.
About Allied Minds
Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.
