Analyzing Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) & Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organovo and Caribou Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $242,000.00 42.32 -$17.26 million ($2.17) -0.47 Caribou Biosciences $13.85 million 49.74 -$99.42 million ($1.50) -5.19

Organovo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A Caribou Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Organovo and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Caribou Biosciences has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 202.59%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Organovo.

Risk & Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -4,061.12% -182.88% -138.52% Caribou Biosciences -273.19% -30.33% -24.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Organovo on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive 3D bioprinted human liver tissue with distinct hepatocellular and non-parenchymal cell compartments. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

