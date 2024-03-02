Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Ashford Trading Up 13.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. Ashford has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

