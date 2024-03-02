Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Atco Mining Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of ATMGF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,521. Atco Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Atco Mining
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atco Mining
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Atco Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.