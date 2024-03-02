Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atco Mining Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ATMGF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,521. Atco Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

