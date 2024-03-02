Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Lessened by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 497,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $112.73. 578,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,111. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

