Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 3.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $63.56. 4,818,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,419. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

