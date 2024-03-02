Avenir Corp Makes New $218,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avenir Corp bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $316.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $1,754,564.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,323.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

