Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aviva Price Performance
Shares of AVVIY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. 53,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,751. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.
About Aviva
