Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the January 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bank of China Stock Performance
BACHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,457. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of China has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.87.
About Bank of China
