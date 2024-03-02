Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the January 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bank of China Stock Performance

BACHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,457. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of China has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.87.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

