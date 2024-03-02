Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 to $3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -3.0% to UNCH yr/yr or $7.206 billion to $7.429 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.64.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. 4,123,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,154. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after buying an additional 1,416,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

