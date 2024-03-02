Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,843 shares of company stock valued at $41,984,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,375,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,463,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

