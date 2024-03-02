Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.750-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.3 billion-$42.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.4 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS.

NYSE:BBY traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. 4,911,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.67%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.80.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after buying an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

