Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,274 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,489,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

