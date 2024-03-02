Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $61,899.31

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $61,899.31 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,215.88 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.09 or 0.00752985 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00169361 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00045354 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,642,887 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
