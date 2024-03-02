Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Volume Reaches $2.87 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $483.80 or 0.00783193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 79.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and $2.87 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,772.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.00192615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00043177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,658,488 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

