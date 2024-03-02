Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $1,215.72 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61,890.57 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,215.72 billion and approximately $23.04 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.06 or 0.00804777 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00196324 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00043286 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,643,025 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
