Bittensor Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.20 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $660.84 or 0.01066599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market cap of $4.20 billion and $26.83 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,348,688 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,345,435. The last known price of Bittensor is 672.19052822 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $46,636,651.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

