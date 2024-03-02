BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Posts Earnings Results

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BrightSpring Health Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BTSG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 3,128,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,510. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

