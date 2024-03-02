Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08-5.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,908. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brink’s will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 576.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brink’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

