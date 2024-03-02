Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $98.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,399.17. 4,448,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,108. The company has a market capitalization of $648.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.13 and a 52-week high of $1,407.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,005.86.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.45.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

