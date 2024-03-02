Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 596,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,765. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.