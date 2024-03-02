Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

BCHHF remained flat at $428.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.38. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $390.00 and a 12 month high of $428.75.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG manufactures and sells machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging foods, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

