Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
BCHHF remained flat at $428.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.38. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $390.00 and a 12 month high of $428.75.
About Bucher Industries
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bucher Industries
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.