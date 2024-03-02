Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMRI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.67. 2,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,658. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

