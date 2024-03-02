Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Short Interest Up 143.1% in February

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the January 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CLDI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 149,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,263. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell capable of carrying an anti-tumor payload for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors.

