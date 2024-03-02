Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 12,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 5,334,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,843,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,258,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

