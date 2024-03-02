Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.84

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.84 and traded as low as C$6.59. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 1,204,285 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CJ. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,900.00. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

