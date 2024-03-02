CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. 290,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35. CARGO Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $29.01.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($34.77). Research analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CRGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CARGO Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

