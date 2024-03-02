Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CITE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

CITE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,847. Cartica Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

