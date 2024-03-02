Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Update

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Up 4.9 %

Cementos Argos stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. Cementos Argos has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

