Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

NASDAQ CNTA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 260,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

