Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.0 million. Certara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-$0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. KeyCorp began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.81.

CERT stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,567. Certara has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 584.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Certara by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

