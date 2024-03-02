CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CFSB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.13. CFSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFSB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

