CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 9,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,694. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

CHS Announces Dividend

About CHS

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

