CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 9,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,694. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.
CHS Announces Dividend
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.