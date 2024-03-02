Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Clene Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLNNW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
About Clene
