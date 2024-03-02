Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clene Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLNNW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Get Clene alerts:

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.