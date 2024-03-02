ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

CLRCW stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. ClimateRock has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

