Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Cloudflare Trading Up 1.4 %
Cloudflare stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.92. 3,830,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,034,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,039,706 shares of company stock valued at $94,376,267. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
