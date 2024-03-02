Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.4 %

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.92. 3,830,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,034,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,039,706 shares of company stock valued at $94,376,267. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

