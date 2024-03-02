Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

GLV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,310. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.62%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

