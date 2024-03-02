CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Up 53.5% in February

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the January 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CN Energy Group. by 946.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. during the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNEY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 145,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. CN Energy Group. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.13.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

