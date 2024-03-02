Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of CODX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Featured Articles

