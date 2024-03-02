Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,000 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.0% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $68,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.49. 2,402,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,757. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

