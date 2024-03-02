CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.1 days. Currently, 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 728,424 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $3,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,335 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 296,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPO. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of CMPO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.72. 100,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,330. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $374.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.62.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

