Conflux Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $49.93 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,822.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.55 or 0.00801563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00150281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00056817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00234855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00195415 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043371 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,976,027,353 coins and its circulating supply is 3,751,037,409 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,975,778,444.9 with 3,750,778,432.19 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.27636414 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $42,063,868.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

