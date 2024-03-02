Coq Inu Self Reported Market Cap Hits $188.73 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 81.2% higher against the dollar. Coq Inu has a market capitalization of $188.73 million and $25.69 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000289 USD and is up 26.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $19,098,183.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

