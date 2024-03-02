Creditcoin Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $198.58 million and approximately $58.93 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.