Cronos Price Up 52.7% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Cronos has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $100.63 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00071143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

