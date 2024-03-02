Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Update

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Oncology

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,055. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 7.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGEM

Cullinan Oncology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 453,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.