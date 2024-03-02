CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

CVSI stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 337,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

