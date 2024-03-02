CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CV Sciences Stock Performance
CVSI stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 337,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
About CV Sciences
