Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,769,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 2,051,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.

Danakali Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of Danakali stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 1,042,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,096. Danakali has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. The company focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

