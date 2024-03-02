Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,769,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 2,051,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.
Danakali Trading Up 16.1 %
Shares of Danakali stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 1,042,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,096. Danakali has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.
About Danakali
