Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.98 or 0.00064608 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $421.08 million and $3.00 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

