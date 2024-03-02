DEI 24-Hour Volume Tops $369.41 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $159.05 million and $369.41 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00150620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007735 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

